Broncos QB Tebow plays catch with his favorite band

Rascal Flatts has sold millions of albums and won dozens of awards, but the band's greatest achievement might be the fact that it's Tim Tebow favorite.
The band and the fan converged Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver. NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales tweeted that Tebow played catch with the country-music stars, who will perform the national anthem before kickoff.
No word if Brady Quinn took away any of Tebow's reps with the guys from the band. There's also no confirmation on how many of Tebow's passes were completed.
If Tebow can figure out a way to upset the Steelers on Sunday, hopefully Rascal Flatts will write a song in his honor. Tebowmania is overdue for a proper folk song.