Broncos' Peyton Manning not worried about next hit

Peyton Manning hasn't been hit yet. His ability to withstand the punishment associated with the NFL season is one of the great unanswered questions of the upcoming year.
It's a question Manning is understandably a little tired of.
"It's not hanging over me. It seems to be a hot topic," Manning told reporters Thursday. "I had a lady the other day say, 'Everybody just can't wait to see you get hit.' Thank you."
Off the air, the reporter told Manning that she didn't "mean it like that." But there is quite a fascination and fear of what will happen when Manning gets hit. The same thing was true when Tom Brady returned from his torn ACL.
"I have played football for a long time and when it happens I plan on getting up and hopefully completing the pass on the next play and moving the chains and at some point hopefully ya'll can stop asking me that question," Manning said.
Manning also addressed comments from John Elway in which the Broncos executive said that Manning's arm looks good as ever. Manning has said otherwise all month and mentioned he has a lot of improving.
"It's hard to say. I've seen myself every day, I think sometimes guys that maybe haven't seen me as much, or are doing more comparisons probably give you a better answer for that," Manning said.
Translation: What am I going to do? Disagree with my boss?