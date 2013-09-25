Around the League

Presented By

Broncos' Peyton Manning among Players of the Week

Published: Sep 25, 2013 at 03:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sometimes, the Players of the Week awards surprise with a few eyebrow raisers. Other weeks, we look at the list, nod and move forward.

Peyton Manning

Week 3 was a nodding week.

In the AFC, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning got the nod on offense for his surgical dissection Monday of the Oakland Raiders. On defense, Justin Houston's monstrous 4.5-sack performance for the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football" wasn't forgotten.

Perhaps the most deserving special-teams winner we'll see this season is Cleveland Browns punter Spencer Lanning. Lanning did about as much in Week 3 as a punter can possibly do. His punts were on the mark, he kicked off, he converted an extra point, oh, and he also threw a touchdown pass.

Over in the NFC, tight end Jimmy Graham's nine catches, 134 yards and two scores in the New Orleans Saints' dominant Week 3 got him the nod.

Of course, the NFC defensive player of the week had to be a Carolina Panther. Greg Hardy got the nod with his eight tackles and three sacks while leading the Panthers in their 38-0 dismantling of the New York Giants.

The special-teams award in the NFC went to Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin. Martin averaged more than 52 yards per punt in Week 3, including a ridiculous 72-yarder. Martin has been well worth the fifth-round draft pick, so far.

DeAngelo Williams

We have a feeling Rich Eisen will be happy about this week's special-teams winners.

NFL Media will announce the players of the week every Wednesday. The list of Week 3 nominees are right here.

*The "Around the League" Podcast broke down every Week 3 game. Click here to listen and subscribe. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.