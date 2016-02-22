Broncos, Patriots, Rams among teams facing highest offseason stakes

The Rams already play in a division where two of the NFL's best teams reside (Arizona and Seattle). They don't want to start their next chapter in Los Angeles with a mediocre product. I'm going to say New England because the window is closing, regardless of what we all think about Tom Brady. We saw what he was capable of doing this season, but at the end of the day, the Patriots weren't good enough. Yes, they had injuries and some other issues, but the bottom line is they weren't good enough to compete at a championship level, which is unusual.

The Pats have to find new pieces to get that fifth championship because the Brady-Belichick days are dwindling. They have to make certain that they get what they need on the offensive line and give Brady more weapons. They need more receivers that can do some things outside of the numbers. I would focus on these four teams:

**[Denver Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN):** They need to keep [Von Miller](/player/vonmiller/2495202/profile) -- but with [Brock Osweiler](/player/brockosweiler/2533436/profile) as their QB, too. You can't count on [Peyton Manning](/player/peytonmanning/2501863/profile)'s health anymore. So, yeah, the [Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN) must open the checkbook and pay whatever it takes to retain Miller and Osweiler. They also have a number of other key free agents, though, and might have to let some go in order to keep Miller and Osweiler -- guys like [Malik Jackson](/player/malikjackson/2532873/profile), [Danny Trevathan](/player/dannytrevathan/2532961/profile) and [Ronnie Hillman](/player/ronniehillman/2533437/profile).

**[Oakland Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK):** Oakland's clearly a team on the rise, and the [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK) have a great deal of money to spend this offseason. They have their QB ( [Derek Carr](/player/derekcarr/2543499/profile)) and some good offensive weapons, but must improve the defense to take the next step.

**[Indianapolis Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND):** [Chuck Pagano eventually received an extension](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000617775/article/colts-chuck-pagano-agree-on-fouryear-extension) despite a highly disappointing season, but I don't see Jimmy Irsay functioning in a patient mood -- and why should he? He has [Andrew Luck](/player/andrewluck/2533031/profile), one of the best QBs in the game, a guy [Irsay's going to break the bank for](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000635340/article/jim-irsay-andrew-lucks-new-deal-will-be-shocking) when he signs him to an extension. The [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) need to upgrade their OL and pass rush.

**[Los Angeles Rams](/teams/losangelesrams/profile?team=LA):** Still gonna take some getting used to writing that full team name again ... The [Rams](/teams/losangelesrams/profile?team=LA) have a playoff-caliber defense and a [Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl) RB, but they desperately need a QB. [Season-ticket applications are flying in](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000626385/article/rams-have-more-than-45000-season-ticket-deposits) right now, but that will not last if they don't win. Mediocrity will not sell in L.A. They need to get a QB, perhaps in a bold, aggressive move like trading two No. 1s for [Kirk Cousins](/player/kirkcousins/2532820/profile) if the [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) franchise him. The Cowboys went from 12-4 in 2014 to 4-12 in 2015 thanks to Tony Romo missing 12 games with injury. (Dallas went 3-1 in the games Romo played.) Now, in the NFL, much is always expected of the team with the star on its helmet. It will be harder for the Cowboys to get back to the level of success enjoyed in 2014 because Romo is a year older, running back Darren McFadden -- who had a 1,000-yard season in 2015 -- managed to play the whole campaign without getting hurt despite his reputation as an injury risk, and wide receiver Dez Bryant is coming off an injury and has to play big. The defense also needs to create more takeaways: The Cowboys ranked dead last in the league with 11 last season after having the second-most (31) in 2014.