Broncos' Jack Del Rio interviewed for USC coaching job

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jack Del Rio might get a chance to lead a program of his own soon enough.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Del Rio interviewed for the University of Southern California's head coaching job during the Broncos' bye week, according to a source informed of the school's coaching search. USC Athletic Director Pat Haden reached out to John Elway to ask permission, and did it when it was convenient for the Broncos. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the story.
USC fired former Oakland Raiders head coach Lane Kiffin earlier this season. Del Rio could be busy coaching the Broncos' defense into next February, but it's possible that USC could wait for him. Or they could hire him and then allow him to finish his NFL responsibilities, like Notre Dame once did with Charlie Weis when he was the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.