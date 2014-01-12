Broncos halt Chargers' rally, advance to AFC title game

This time around, the Broncos played to their strengths and Manning responded. With under four minutes left, facing a second-and-17, the Broncos called two straight passes. The first fell incomplete. The second pass was completed to Julius Thomas for a first down, a gut-punch play for Chargers fans. (Third-and-17 will live in infamy next to fourth-and-29.) A few plays later, Manning iced the game with another third-down conversion.