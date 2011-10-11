Broncos' Fox tells players Tebow to start at QB vs. 'Fins

It's officially Tebow Time.
Broncos coach John Fox told his team Tuesday morning that Tim Tebow will start at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, following Denver's bye week, NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported, citing league sources.
Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer first reported the news Tuesday morning, tweeting: "John Fox announced to his team about 5 minutes ago that Tim Tebow is the starter!"
None of this is surprising after Tebow replaced an ineffective Kyle Orton to lead a frantic, fourth-quarter comeback in Denver's 29-24 loss to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.
Not enough for the win, but enough to ignite Tebow's passionate fan base. It means changes to the Broncos' style of offense, but few fans were attached to the approach under Orton, whose eight touchdowns are clouded by an NFL-leading seven interceptions.
The switch was all but inevitable, but one that will live under the microscope and define Fox's first season in Denver.