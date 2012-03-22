Broncos fan's obituary shares his hatred for Manning

Who is Jim Driver, you ask? A man from Colorado who led an interesting life and loved the Broncos so much that his hatred for Peyton Manning was stated prominently in his obituary.
Per the Columbia Daily Tribune: "James H. "Jim" Driver, 78, of Eagle, Colo., formerly of Columbia, passed away Monday, March 19, 2012, at South Hampton Place in Columbia after a brief illness. An avid Broncos fan, he abhorred Manning and evidently wanted out before a deal was done."
Well, all right, then. If the man would've rather died before ever seeing a future Hall of Famer hold his new orange No. 18 jersey, then the hatred must have run deep (can only imagine his feelings on the Tim Tebow trade).
Certainly, the writer of the obituary could be guilty of a little editorializing. But if we're to believe it to be true, then at least Mr. Driver got his wish.
Think about it: On Monday, Manning simply informed his agent to begin negotiating with the Broncos. It wasn't until Tuesday, the day after Mr. Driver's death, that a deal was done and Manning was introduced at a news conference.
Now, if Manning does bring a Super Bowl to Denver, then the score is even, and we'll just assume Mr. Driver is smiling from a better place.