Broncos fan petitions NFL to remove Joe Flacco banner

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 07:57 AM

The NFL will pull back the curtain on the 2013 season next Thursday in Denver, debuting with all the pomp and circumstance you've come to expect from the league's annual "Kickoff" event.

In a polarizing bit of set dressing, huge banners have been hung from Sports Authority Field at Mile High featuring impact players from both the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens, the two AFC juggernauts who will play that night.

And if you think Broncos fans in Denver would take issue with a giant likeness of Joe Flacco adorning the south entrance of their home stadium, well, you'd be right.

Over on Change.org, a fan using the handle "Broncos Nation" has posted a petition calling for the NFL to remove the Flacco banner. The petition, in full:

To:

Roger Goodell, @nflcommish, National Football League

Take the Joe Flacco signage off my Mile High Stadium! Broncos Nation will not endure this detestable and audacious act. Who in their right mind thought that we would just let this fly?! We stand united against your unbearable Joe Flacco signage.

The Broncos used their Twitter feed to appease the angry masses -- or at least the "Broncos Nation" guy.

"Because the NFL promotes both teams playing in its annual Kickoff Game, fans will notice signage outside @SportsAuthField and around town that features the Broncos and Ravens. But regardless of league guidelines, this will always be #BroncosCountry and we can't wait to see all the orange in the stands a week from Thursday!"

We understand why some Broncos fans would be sour about a 50-foot Flacco. The last time Mr. Charisma was in the building, he ended the Broncos' Super Bowl dreams. Still ... it's a stupid banner.

There have to be more detestable and audacious acts to fight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

