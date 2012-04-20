Around the League

Broncos determined to find Manning's successor

Apr 20, 2012
Marc Sessler

The Broncos aren't satisfied at quarterback, a position John Elway continues to mold and craft to his liking.

The signing of Peyton Manning was Act One. Caleb Hanie was the intermission. Act Two could come next week, with Denver adding a quarterback through the draft.

The team has spent the most time with Arizona State's Brock Osweiler and Brandon Weeden of Oklahoma State. They worked out Weeden prior to signing Manning and flew to Tempe to put Osweiler through drills. Kirk Cousins went through the car wash earlier this week. The team has also seen Wisconsin's Russell Wilson, San Diego State's Ryan Lindley and Boise State's Kellen Moore.

Elway, the team's executive vice president of football operations, wouldn't give much away about where they stand on Osweiler or Weeden: "We saw a lot of good things in both places," Elway told The Denver Post. "I think both those guys showed very well.

"It's an important position in putting your team together, and we want to be as strong as possible on the roster in as many spots as possible," Elway said. "We know what we have in Peyton and we're excited, but we're always going to look at the quarterbacks."

Weeden, at 28, is a curious avenue for the Broncos to travel. If Manning plays the majority of three more seasons, Weeden is well into his 30s before he steps on the field (maybe Elway has a thing for aging quarterbacks -- we can't confirm). It's unlikely they'll draft him with Peyton in-house.

Osweiler and the rest are widely seen as a projects, but with two of the finest teachers around in Elway and Manning.

Elway was never comfortable with the quarterbacks he inherited, and has taken control of the position. We can't imagine Hanie is the final stop on this train.

