Broncos' Demaryius Thomas hit by Halloween spirit

The NFL's replacement officials were more trick than treat, but we've finally found a use for them.
The Broncos wide receiver is wandering the streets of Denver dressed as a fill-in zebra for Halloween. Larry Brown Sports got a hold of his getup, which comes complete with spectacles and a cute yellow hankie.
Possibly a dangerous choice in the Green Bay area, but Thomas never has been more popular in Denver.
He wasn't the only one diving into the spirit of the day.
The "NFL AM" crew got funky, led by co-host Nicole Zaloumis, who donned what appears to be a Tebowcat outfit (Tebow jersey meshed with assorted feline accessories). Meanwhile, our friend, Steve Wyche, wore an outrageous mullet and beard to become Brett Keisel; Mark Kriegel popped on a Tebow mask; and co-host Brian Webber -- refusing to dress up -- was strong-armed into sporting a Ron Burgundy 'stache.
The rest of us in the newsroom wear street clothes while staring at keyboards, pondering society.