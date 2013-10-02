Around the League

Broncos' Danny Trevathan's MRI reportedly negative

Published: Oct 02, 2013 at 12:10 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Although overshadowed by Peyton Manning's record-setting pace, the Denver Broncos' defense has more than held its own while surviving the losses of Von Miller, Champ Bailey and Stewart Bradley.

That mettle might be tested again with the loss of another key starter.

Weakside linebacker Danny Trevathaninjured his knee in practice Wednesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Trevathan was carted off the field and headed to get an MRI, Rapoport reported.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was first to report what happened. The injury "does indeed sound like it was significant," according to Lindsay Jones of USA Today.

While the 2012 sixth-round draft pick hardly is a household name, he has been among the Broncos' most valuable defensive players. Trevathan has the speed to hang with tight ends in coverage and ranks No. 1 among 4-3 linebackers in Pro Football Focus' run defense grades.

Peyton Manning

Special teamer Steven Johnson is the favorite to take over should Trevathan miss extended time.

This team is strong enough to withstand Trevathan's absence, but the lack of depth has to be a concern if it turns out to be a long-term injury.

Update: The results of Trevathan's MRI exam were negative, according to the Denver Post. The Broncos dodged a bullet, as the Post adds that the coaching staff expects Trevathan to be available for Sunday's game at Dallas.

Travathan confirmed the good news through his Twitter page.

