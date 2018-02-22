Broncos, Cardinals, Browns head teams in dire need of a quarterback

Plenty of teams have quarterback problems right now in the NFL. Most of those teams at least have a quarterback on the roster. The Cardinals? Yeah, they currently don't have a quarterback under contract for 2018, and their all-time best player, the face of their franchise from here to eternity -- Larry Fitzgerald -- just announced he was coming back. The Birds have pieces in place to be a contender, except the most important one. So I'd say their level of need for a passer may go beyond "dire," at this point. The Broncos' championship window is closing, and the organization knows it. This team needs to act now, while its championship-caliber defense is still intact. The Broncos haven't had decent quarterback play since Peyton Manning. There are some decisions to make when it comes to the receivers, but a quarterback should be at the top of Denver's list. The team that most needs a QB now is the one that has needed a QB for decades -- the Cleveland Browns. They're starting to build a competent defense and have some quality offensive skill position guys. Now they just need a field leader who can take advantage of it all. This is as much about the psyche of the franchise and its fanbase as it is about the need for a playmaking signal-caller. Browns fans have had much heartache -- finally landing a quality quarterback could be the shot in the arm to get the franchise going the right way. In the last two years, there's been somewhat of a quarterback carousel in Denver. Trevor Siemian has had his struggles, and now trade whispers surround him. Paxton Lynch has had opportunities to take the starting job and run with it, but he doesn't seem ready. And Brock Osweiler? Well, we know how that story ends. John Elway's built a contender, but he must find a quarterback. The Cardinals move on to a new era without their veteran quarterback (Carson Palmer), leaving them with no signal-caller on the roster. They have attractive weapons on the perimeter, including future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, and a dynamic, young running back in David Johnson. Arizona just needs to find a guy under center to help them compete in the NFC West.