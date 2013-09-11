Brodrick Bunkley (calf) out several weeks for Saints

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that starting nose tackle Brodrick Bunkley is expected to be out several weeks, according to a source. The injury knocked him out of the team's Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The injury is not season-ending, but it sounds like the Saints will be without yet another starter for a while. Linebacker Jonathan Vilma is on the injured reserve-designated to return list, which allows the team to bring him back later in the season. Linebacker Victor Butler is on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and is unlikely to play this season after tearing his ACL in the offseason. Defensive linemen Kenyon Coleman and linebacker Will Smith are both out for the season.
New Orleans' defense was historically bad in 2012, and it didn't look great on paper heading into this season. That paper has already been shredded, especially in the front seven. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan has his hands full.
Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marks a great opportunity for Josh Freeman and the sloppy Buccaneers' offense to turn things around.