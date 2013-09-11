Brodrick Bunkley (calf) out several weeks for Saints

The injury is not season-ending, but it sounds like the Saints will be without yet another starter for a while. Linebacker Jonathan Vilma is on the injured reserve-designated to return list, which allows the team to bring him back later in the season. Linebacker Victor Butler is on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and is unlikely to play this season after tearing his ACL in the offseason. Defensive linemen Kenyon Coleman and linebacker Will Smith are both out for the season.