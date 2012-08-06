Brodney Pool released by Dallas Cowboys after week in camp

OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran safety Brodney Pool, one of their free-agent pickups earlier this year.
Pool was released Monday along with cornerback Isaac Madison when the Cowboys cleared roster space to sign receiver David Little and running back Javarris Williams.
Before playing the last two years for the New York Jets, Pool began his career with five seasons with the Cleveland Browns. His defensive coordinator his final year with the Browns was Rob Ryan, who is now with the Cowboys.
Pool signed a one-year contract in March. He was one of three Cowboys players who at the start of camp failed the initial conditioning test, a series of timed sprints. He had to do several days of remedial running before passing the second test and starting practice Friday.
