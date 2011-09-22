Brock claims only 'super powers' could prevent Big Ben hit

Seattle defensive end Raheem Brock plans to appeal the $15,000 league fine he received Wednesday for a hit on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Steelers.
Late in the first half, Brock escaped past rookie right tackle Marcus Gilbert to blast low into Roethlisberger's right knee, leaving the quarterback twisting in pain on the ground.
"Fined by the NFL today for being 'TRIPPED' by an o'lineman and fallin into the QB's legs!" Brock tweeted Wednesday. "Smh if I only had super powers to stop mid air."
One day later, Brock confirmed his plans to fight the league on this one: "About to send this in to appeal this 15k fine!"
It's a hefty price tag for a hit that appeared unintentional. The replay reveals Brock spinning and stumbling over Gilbert's left leg, then tumbling down into Roethlisberger's right knee.
Brock's not about to miss rent because of the fine, but he's clearly motivated to defend himself for a play that seemed to lack malice.