Broadway Joe continues his riff on reeling Jets, picks Pats

Continuing to cash in on his Super Bowl III-winning credentials, Namath dropped another string of gems Wednesday during his appearance on "NBC SportsTalk" on Versus.
After ripping the team's personnel department and lack of unity Monday, Namath's analysis was significantly toned down this time around, but The Star-Ledger reported that the Hall of Fame quarterback successfully twisted the knife by picking the New England Patriots to win Sunday's AFC East showdown.
It's a game that shapes up as critical in the wake of New York's perception-altering, two-game skid. Not cool, Joe.
Among Namath's other observations:
» On if he was surprised by the reaction to his previous comments: "Yes, because I wasn't expecting it. But after giving it some thought, I understand why. ... I have an expert opinion."
» On coach Rex Ryan's mouth: "He's a different animal. The good thing is he's had them in the (AFC) Championship Game the last two years, and there's a lot of this season left."
» On QB Mark Sanchez: "I know he can (lead the Jets), but it's a team game ... and he needs help. ... If you don't have the horses up front on both sides of the ball, it's going to be a long season."