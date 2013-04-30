Brian Waters released by New England Patriots

Top 100 Players of 2013
Waters played very well for the Patriots in 2011 but then did not report to the team in 2012. Many expected Waters eventually to show up, possibly with an improved contract, but that never took place. There also were reports he'd be willing to play for a team closer to his Texas home, but the Patriots never relinquished his rights.
The standoff ended Tuesday when the Patriots released him off their Reserve/Did Not Report list. (As pointed out by our old friend Brian McIntyre of Yahoo! Sports.) Waters had a great career before the odd ending, making two All-Pro teams. At 36, it seems unlikely that Waters will try to make a comeback in 2013.