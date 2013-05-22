Brian Urlacher's Hall of Fame bid: Is Chicago Bears icon a lock?

I hate to call anyone a lock, because I don't have a Hall of Fame vote and thus lack perspective on the difficult task of parsing one man's career from that of another. I can, however, compare Urlacher to a pair of recently retired stars -- and I think he's not quite the lock Ray Lewis is, but he's a better candidate than Ronde Barber. My reasoning here is simple: The bar on a Hall of Famer, to me, is set on whether or not the player was ever considered the best at his position; then you look at how long the player was at that level. For most of the first decade of the new millennium, Urlacher was very much in that argument.