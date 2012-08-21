Brian Urlacher reportedly underwent knee procedure in Europe

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher underwent a "non-invasive treatment" on his left knee in Europe earlier this offseason, two sources told the Chicago Tribune.
Urlacher paid for the procedure out of his own pocket, one source told the Tribune. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection met with "that famous doctor everybody goes to," another source told the newspaper.
The Bears refused to confirm, deny or steer "in one direction or another" when asked by the Tribune if Urlacher had visited Dr. Peter Wehling, the German-based physician who has performed a knee procedure known as Orthokine/Regenokine on the likes of Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.
The treatment, which Wehling claims on his website "relieves pain and improves joint function," has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Urlacher declined to comment on the matter when asked about it by the Tribune.
Bears coach Love Smith confirmed that Urlacher had a "minor scope" on the knee last Tuesday. NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Albert Breer reported last Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, that Urlacher first underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January at the end of the regular season.
Comcast SportsNet Chicago reported that Urlacher suffered the injury in the Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings, and that the linebacker had a similar procedure performed on him in the spring.
Urlacher has not appeared in either of the Bears' preseason games and is targeting the regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts for his return.