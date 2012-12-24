Brian Urlacher might play for Chicago Bears in Week 17

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was spotted testing his injured hamstring Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium, before his team's 28-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Bears coach Lovie Smith wished the news hadn't gotten out, but he acknowledged that Urlacher could play in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions.
"Chance. I would just say he is making a lot of improvement," Smith said, via the Chicago Tribune. "We didn't want to let anyone see him running out there, but I know he is feeling pretty good about where he is. If he's ready to go, good. If not, Nick Roach is doing a great job."
The Bears stopped a three-game skid Sunday and moved to 1-2 in their three games without Urlacher after he suffered the hamstring injury in overtime of a Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
A Week 17 win would put the Bears in position to make the playoffs if the Green Bay Packers knock off the Minnesota Vikings later in the day.