Brian Urlacher had previous knee surgery in January

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, who is recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, first had surgery on that knee in January, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Urlacher underwent the first surgery following the conclusion of the 2011 regular season. CSNChicago.com reported Thursday that Urlacher then had another operation on the knee in the springtime.
Urlacher, who according to CSNChicago.com originally injured the knee in Chicago's Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings, said Thursday afternoon that he wants to play in the Bears' 2012 regular season opener despite his most recent procedure on Tuesday.
"It is frustrating because after seven months you'd think you would be healthy again, but I should be good to go now, hopefully," Urlacher told the Associated Press earlier in the day.
"It's just taken longer than I wanted. I felt really good at the beginning of training camp and I think it just aggravated a little bit practicing those first few days. It kind of flared up on me, swelled up and there was some pain in there."