Brian Urlacher epitomized Chicago Bears LB, Ron Rivera says

"You got to go back and look at it, what happened when Mike Singletary retired?" Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "What happened to the Bears for a while? They were trying to find that next guy. That was the hard thing was, they were they were trying to find that next guy. That'll happen now, they'll try and find that next guy. Who's going to be that next middle linebacker and that great Bear player?"