Brian Urlacher doesn't want Bears to win Super Bowl

Just about the only thing Brian Urlacher didn't do on the Chicago Bears was capture a Super Bowl championship.
In a wide-ranging (read: rambling) interview on the "Dave Dameshek Football Program" from the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Calif., this week, Urlacher said he's rooting for his former teammates to win, but not wholeheartedly.
"I'm going for them," Urlacher said. "A lot of my friends are still on the team. A lot of my good friends -- guys I played with for 10, 11 years -- so I'm still rooting for them. I hope they do well. They better not win the championship without me, 'cause then I'll be really pissed."
Urlacher's dry sense of humor makes it difficult to be certain he wasn't joking (you can judge for yourself at about the 10-minute mark). We can assume most newly retired ringless players would have a similar sentiment.
"Like I said, I've got a lot of friends on the team, but I don't want them to win the Super Bowl without me," Urlacher reiterated, underscoring that he'd be crushed if the Bears made the leap so soon after his exit.
After coaxing by Dameshek, Urlacher insisted he won't unretire, even if the Bears appear to be Super Bowl-bound.
"There's nothing that could bring me back," he said.