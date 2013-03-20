Around the League

Presented By

Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears part after 13 years

Published: Mar 20, 2013 at 11:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It's rare that a press release takes your breath away. The email from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday did just that. It read, in bold letters: "Bears unable to reach agreement with Urlacher for 2013."

After 13 years as the centerpiece of the team, Brian Urlacher and the Bears are parting ways.

"We were unable to reach an agreement with Brian, and both sides have decided to move forward," Bears general manager Phil Emery said in the team-issued statement. "Brian has been an elite player in our league for over a decade. He showed great leadership and helped develop a winning culture over his time with the Bears. We appreciate all he has given our team, on and off the field. Brian will always be welcome as a member of the Bears."

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on "NFL Total Access" that Urlacher's offer from the Bears was at or near the veteran minimum. Urlacher later told the Chicago Tribune that the Bears offered him a one-year, $2 million contract that he called an "ultimatum, not a negotiation."

"I wanted to be in Chicago," Urlacher said, according to the Tribune. "I wanted to finish here."

We knew this was possible. Urlacher has been on the free-agent market for a week, but he has struggled to find serious offers elsewhere. The Bears clearly were willing to bring him back, but they couldn't come to terms on a deal. Hall of Fame-caliber players like Urlacher often find it very difficult to take a huge pay cut to stay put. (Even if they have to take a huge pay cut when they leave town.)

Urlacher was the perfect fit for former coach Lovie Smith's Tampa 2 defense. Urlacher made the Pro Bowl eight times and won the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2005. He's the type of player who inspires statements from team owners.

Schein: The truth about Urlacher

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Brian Urlacher had a special run in Chicago, but Adam Schein says the Bears made the right decision in moving on. More ...

"Over the last 13 years, Brian Urlacher has been an outstanding player, teammate, leader and face of our franchise," Bears chairman George McCaskey said. "As Bears fans, we have been lucky to have such a humble superstar represent our city. He embodies the same characteristics displayed by the Bears all-time greats who played before him and he will eventually join many of them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We thank Brian for all he has given our team and our city. He will always be a part of the Bears family. We wish him the very best."

Urlacher's game once was built on speed, but he clearly was not the same physically in 2012. It's possible a team like the Dallas Cowboys could bring Urlacher in for one last year or two, but it's worth wondering if this is the end of the line.

If this is it, Urlacher has enjoyed an incredible run.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE