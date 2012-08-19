Brian Quick of St. Louis Rams sees light bulb come on

Working out of the slot on his first catch, Quick ran a short drag route, but muscled his way for additional yardage after the catch. On his second reception, Quick used his size and strength to get position on Chiefs cornerback Stanford Routt (not a second-team defender) and fended off a contested catch on a five-yard slant. Quick then beat veteran corner Jacques Reeves on a slant inside the 10-yard line for an apparent touchdown, but replay ruled him down just shy of the goal-line.