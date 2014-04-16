Brian Orakpo wants long-term contract with Redskins

Brian Orakpo signed his franchise tender with the Redskins last month, but will he be in D.C. beyond 2014?
"I'm here for my teammates and I'm going to go out there and work extremely hard," Orakpo said. "Hopefully I can continue my career (here)."
Orakpo is set to make $11.45 million in 2014, the average of the top five salaries at linebacker. The 'Skins have until the July 15 deadline to extend franchise players to lock him up. If Bruce Allen and Co. fail to get a deal done before then, they will have to hope they can hammer out a deal after the season, because franchising Orakpo again will be a tough proposition. He would be set to make 120 percent of his 2014 tender, which would amount to an exorbitant $13.74 million.
Orakpo added that talks toward an extension are moving slowly. However, we expect the Redskins to get something done long-term.
Orakpo is the cornerstone of Jim Haslett's 3-4 defense and his pass rushing skills off the edge are irreplaceable. He put up 10 sacks in 2013 and will pair with Ryan Kerrigan to form one of the league's most formidable pass-rushing duos.
