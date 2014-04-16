Brian Orakpo wants long-term contract with Redskins

Orakpo is set to make $11.45 million in 2014, the average of the top five salaries at linebacker. The 'Skins have until the July 15 deadline to extend franchise players to lock him up. If Bruce Allen and Co. fail to get a deal done before then, they will have to hope they can hammer out a deal after the season, because franchising Orakpo again will be a tough proposition. He would be set to make 120 percent of his 2014 tender, which would amount to an exorbitant $13.74 million.