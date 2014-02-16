Brian Orakpo still in Jim Haslett's plans for '14 Redskins

Around The League's Franchise Tag Primer concluded that the Washington Redskins would be crazy to let pass rusher Brian Orakpo hit the open market this offseason.
Although the team has already begun contract talks with the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, general manager Bruce Allen has been tight-lipped about the potential of wielding the franchise tag to prevent a bidding war.
In last week's interview with WTEM-AM's John Keim, defensive coordinator Jim Haslett hinted the Redskins have no intention of allowing Orakpo to reach free agency.
"I think 'Rak' can get much better. I know Ryan (Kerrigan) can get a lot better," Haslett said. "We're going to try to turn them loose more this year, do a little bit more with them games-wise. Don't worry so much if they lose contain, because they're going to lose frickin' contain half the time. Let's go roll and make sure the tackles cover for them."
Haslett's nonchalant confidence that Orakpo will play a key role in his defense speaks volumes about the front office's plans.
Whether it's via franchise tag or long-term deal, the Redskins will keep ATL's No. 3 free agent away from the inducements of the other 31 teams in the league.
