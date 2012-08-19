Brian Orakpo MRI result brings good news to Redskins

The Washington Post reported Sunday that an MRI exam taken on Orakpo's left shoulder area showed "nothing serious at all," according to Ben Dogra, the linebacker's agent.
Orakpo -- who had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle in January -- remains on track to play in the Redskins' season opener against the New Orleans Saints, according to Dogra.
"He will be ready for the opener," he said.
Orakpo was injured in Saturday night's 33-31 loss to the Chicago Bears when he attempted to make a tackle of wide receiver Devin Hester. He grabbed at his left arm as he fell to the ground, sparking concern he reinjured the pectoral muscle.
Though the MRI result is obviously good news for the Redskins, the linebacker's health will remain a huge concern. Pectoral injuries are unforgiving, and losing Orakpo for any period of time would be a crushing blow for Washington's defense.