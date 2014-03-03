Brian Orakpo gets Washington Redskins' franchise tag

The team announced Monday that they have placed the franchise tag on Orakpo.
Barring an agreement on a long-term contract by the July 15 deadline, Orakpo will earn $11.455 million under the tag.
With the franchise tag already designated for Greg Hardy and Jimmy Graham, Orakpo was tentatively holding the top spot on Around The League's list of the top 101 free agents.
A person informed of the negotiations has told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the two sides had not been in active contract discussions recently. There was a fundamental disagreement on Orakpo's value.
Rapoport cited a source Monday who said Orakpo has no plans to sign the franchise tag as of right now.
"I don't have a problem with the decision (the Redskins) made, but I still want a long-term deal," Orakpo told ESPN's Josina Anderson.
Although Orakpo has lined up at outside linebacker in Jim Haslett's 3-4 defense, there's reason to believe he will follow Terrell Suggs' 2008 example and file a grievance seeking the $13.116 million defensive-end designation.
This was a no-brainer move by the Redskins. They placed 31st in our late-season defensive nucleus rankings, with Orakpo as one of the few obvious building blocks.
Now that Haslett has his two edge rushers in place for this season, he can concentrate on adding inside linebackers and overhauling a beleaguered secondary.
