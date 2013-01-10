Brian Kelly reportedly not in mix for Bears coach job

Sean Jensen of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday the Notre Dame coach is not a candidate to replace the fired Lovie Smith.
The Bears are already looking at more than a dozen options, with most of the field including offensive-minded coaches.
The list includes Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. The search also includes a familiar face in the Windy City: Minnesota Vikings linebackers coach Mike Singletary.
Kelly is on the radar of the Philadelphia Eagles, who interviewed him Tuesday, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported. Kelly's meeting with the team came one day after Notre Dame was lashed by Alabama in the BCS National Championship.