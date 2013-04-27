Around the League

Presented By

Brian Kelly: Manti Te'o, San Diego Chargers a 'great fit'

Published: Apr 27, 2013 at 05:19 AM

NEW YORK -- Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was disappointed when Manti Te'o slipped out of the first round in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Kelly got encouragement on the matter from Te'o himself.

"What I like about him is when I talked to him this morning, he made me feel good," Kelly told Around The League shortly after Te'o was taken by the San Diego Chargers in the second round Friday. "He said, 'Coach, don't worry about it. This thing's going to be over, I'm going to get on a team and we'll let my football speak for itself.' That was good to hear."

Kelly called the Chargers a "great fit" for Te'o.

"He comes in with a new head coach, no pre-conceived notions, everybody in there is going to pull their own weight," he said. "It couldn't have worked out better for him."

![](http://www.nfl.com/mobile/app?icampaign=articledraftxtrainclusion)
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

We asked Kelly about the perception by some that Te'o's lack of speed will keep him from being a three-down linebacker at the next level. It's a critique Kelly dismisses out of hand.

"I've never seen somebody run a 4.6 to the curl," he said. "You gotta know where receivers are, you gotta be instinctual, you gotta feel things. He's got that part down.

"The combine is all science. He brings the art part to it, and the art part is pretty good."

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.