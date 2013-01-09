Brian Kelly interviews for Philadelphia Eagles job

The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly on Tuesday for their head-coaching position, a source briefed on the interview told NFL.com's Albert Breer.
Kelly's interview came one day after Notre Dame's loss in the BCS National Championship game and before he left on vacation. Kelly recently said leaving Notre Dame was "not an option," but he also said Friday, "For me to say I'll never coach in the NFL -- I have no idea. I'm not trying to be evasive. It's the truth of the matter. It's all about timing."
Kelly took the Fighting Irish to the championship game in just his third season in South Bend. He spent three years at Cincinnati (2007-09) and Central Michigan (2004-06) after a long stint at Grand Valley State (1991-2003).
Kelly isn't the only coach on the Eagles' radar. The team plans to interview former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith on Thursday.
The Eagles also are interested in Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, Atlanta Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong and Falcons defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.