Brian Hoyer released by Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals' logjam at quarterback is loosening up. Just a few weeks after letting go of John Skelton, the team has decided to release Brian Hoyer, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Hoyer did a remarkably competent job starting for the Cardinals in Week 17 last year. That created some overheated speculation that Hoyer might be a factor on this year's restricted free-agent market. Rapoport also reported the Cardinals shopped Hoyer around to teams, but apparently there were no takers.
The Cleveland Browns might be a possible suitor; GM Michael Lombardi has said positive things about Hoyer in the past. (Although it might not be his decision to make.) The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly wanted to sign Hoyer earlier this offseason, but they since have picked up Bruce Gradkowski and drafted Landry Jones. We'd expect Hoyer to sign with some team before long.
The Cardinals will enter camp with Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton and Ryan Lindley on the depth chart at quarterback. For those scoring at home, that's two new guys, and the youngest holdover option. Kevin Kolb, Skelton and Hoyer all are gone. Sounds about right.