Brian Hoyer, Mike Kafka on Pittsburgh Steelers' QB list

With Ben Roethlisberger -- and now Byron Leftwich -- sidelined with rib and shoulder injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for more depth behind new starting quarterback Charlie Batch.
To that end, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers will host former Philadelphia Eagles backup Mike Kafka and erstwhile Tom Brady understudy Brian Hoyer for workouts Tuesday, according to sources who spoke to the players.
If the Steelers value experience most, they'll probably pick Hoyer, who played in 13 games for the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2011. Kafka played in just four games for the Eagles last season, although he also was on their roster in 2010. Neither has started in an NFL regular-season game.
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported that the Steelers also reached out to former backup Dennis Dixon, who told the team he'd like to remain on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Don't be surprised if the Ravens sweetened Dixon's paycheck to convince him to stay on their side.
Batch, 37, won his only start last season, and he has a 5-2 record as a starter in his eight seasons in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger and Leftwich could miss multiple weeks, putting the Steelers in a very vulnerable position during an important part of their season.