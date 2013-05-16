Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns reach 2-year contract

Lombardi spoke highly of Hoyer as a potential starter when the Browns GM was a member of the media here at NFL.com. That was when Hoyer was the backup quarterback with the New England Patriots, which was three teams ago. Since Lombardi praised Hoyer, the Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals all have let go of the quarterback. Lombardi reportedly considered trading with the Cardinals for Hoyer, but the Browns realized they could get him for free.