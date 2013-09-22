Brian Hoyer can win Cleveland Browns' starting QB job

The quarterback position in Cleveland has been a moving target for a quarter century. What's another week?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brian Hoyer can steal away the starting job from Brandon Weeden with a stellar performance against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Browns sources.
But even if Hoyer lights it up in his second NFL start, he's no more than a patch in Cleveland.
Those same sources told Rapoport that the team's front office remains in search of a franchise quarterback and believes the answer will come through the draft. Everyone Rapoport spoke with acknowledged the Browns need to start over and "try to rebuild" from the ground up.
Left tackle Joe Thomas is not being shopped, sources told NFL Media columnist Mike Silver, but the Browns might not be done moving players.
The team will listen to offers for a pair of wide receivers -- Josh Gordon and Greg Little -- and there's already a plan to replace Trent Richardson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Browns reportedly covet Texans runner Ben Tate, who will become a free agent in 2014 and isn't expected to return to Houston for another spin as Arian Foster's understudy.
Amid this tornado of speculation, Cleveland's existing players roll into Minnesota hoping to salvage something from a season that already looks like a closing door for the Browns.