Brian Hoyer ahead of Johnny Manziel on depth chart

This should be surprising to no one, not even Johnny Backup. The Browns have maintained from the start that Hoyer had the pole position out of the gate.
Not only should we not be shocked that the Browns wrote down Hoyer's name first, we shouldn't take it as any sort of referendum on the quarterback battle.
A team's first depth chart of the season is about as meaningful as a Wonderlic score.
Not only will these charts change dramatically as the preseason progresses, some teams outright fib. Does anyone truly believe Pierre Thomas is the New Orleans Saints' No. 3 running back?
Most teams also consciously bury rookies deep on the depth chart.
The Browns also have No. 8 overall pick Justin Gilbert slotted behind incumbent Buster Skrine, and Terrance West sits behind Ben Tate. The only rookie in the starting set at the moment is left guard Joel Bitonio.
Josh Gordon is still listed as the team's No. 1 receiver, even as he stares down a lengthy suspension.
