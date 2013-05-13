Brian Hartline: Miami Dolphins have division's top WRs

The Miami Dolphins' new receiving corps has quarterback Ryan Tannehill oozing praise. Wide receiver Brian Hartline, who re-signed with the Dolphins earlier this offseason, concurs.
Hartline told "NFL AM" on Monday morning that the additions of Mike Wallace and tight end Dustin Keller give the Dolphins the best receivers in the AFC East.
"Absolutely, I think we are," Hartline said, mentioning Wallace, Keller and running backs Lamar Miller and Daniel Thomas. "The whole passing game is an advantage of ours."
At first blush, it sounds like a bold statement from Hartline. Then you dissect the other options: The New York Jets' best receiver -- by far -- played four games last year; the New England Patriots downgraded from Wes Welker and their tight end duo has health concerns; and the Buffalo Bills are Stevie Johnson and the question-mark gang.
Hartline said Tannehill's improvement in his sophomore season will dictate how well the Dolphins do in 2013. The receiver believes the marriage between quarterback and a coaching staff, also in its second season, is playing a key role in the team's growth.
"A lot of (Tannehill's growth) has been the communication and the development between player and coach," Hartline said. "You can see coach (Joe) Philbin coming into his own as well, Mike Sherman feeling just more comfortable as coaching staff. Being able to use all different parts ... we have a lot of new parts. Although very important that we got them, it's also very important that we mesh and work together ... and that is something that we are working on now."