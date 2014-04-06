Brian De La Puente, Chicago Bears agree to contract

Around the League

The Chicago Bears bolstered their offensive line depth Sunday with a low-cost free agent buy.

The team announced it agreed to terms on a one-year contract with center Brian De La Puente.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the deal is for the minimum veteran salary, with a $65,000 signing bonus and $100,000 base salary guaranteed.

De La Puente is expected to back up incumbent center Roberto Garza, according to the Tribune.

The 28-year-old center started 44 games the past three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. De La Puente joins Bears offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer in Chicago, whom he worked with for two seasons in New Orleans. The center chose the Bears over the Detroit Lions and a return to the Saints, the Tribune reported. 

The signing is another win for Bears general manager Phil Emery, who has retooled an offensive line that was a sieve two seasons ago. For the price, De La Puente is a steal and great insurance behind the 35-year-old Garza. Over the past three seasons, De La Puente graded out at a plus-34.6 according to Pro Football Focus, the fifth highest of any center during that stretch.

For the Saints, it leaves a question mark in the middle of Drew Brees' offensive line, where undrafted lineman Tim Lelito is slotted as the starter.

In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys welcome Browns star Joe Haden to the studio and talk about the uncertain future of Chris Johnson.

