Brian Cushing says Houston Texans will win Super Bowl

A lively 5-0 start by the Houston Texans was tarnished Monday night when linebacker Brian Cushing shattered his knee against the New York Jets.
Cushing's torn anterior cruciate ligament was the result of a chop block by Jets guard Matt Slauson, which has generated plenty of controversy. Many agree it was a dirty hit, but that won't fill the gap in the middle of Houston's defense.
Cushing was relatively quiet about his fate until Wednesday.
"Trust me when I say that I'll be back better than ever next year," Cushing wrote on his Facebook page, "but in the meantime, I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and you fans for all the amazing love and support."
The Texans now prepare to face the Green Bay Packers' offense without their MVP from last season. Aaron Rodgers will benefit from Cushing's absence, as will future opponents, but Houston's defense remains sensational. Besides, with that J.J. Watt fellow on the loose, Cushing might be right.