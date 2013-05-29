Brian Cushing, Houston Texans haven't talked contract

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing is coming off major knee surgery and entering the final year of his rookie contract. The talented young defender says he hasn't heard a peep from the Texans about a contract extension.
"No, you know, if they have, I wouldn't even know because my main concern right now is just getting healthy and that'll take care of everything else," Cushing told the Houston Chronicle this week. "If they have, I wouldn't even know. I try to stay out of that stuff. Obviously, I would like to get that done, but it's not really up to me."
Cushing is expected to make a full recovery after missing most of last season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that he suffered in Week 5 against the New York Jets. He admits the timing of the injury played a role in stalling talks.
"I know it wasn't the best thing to really help with getting it done," Cushing said. "I think they know the kind of player I am, they know I'll come back to be the same player if not better, so I've got that going for me. I'm on the right track right now and very confident that I'll be back and won't miss a step."