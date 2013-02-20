Brian Cushing continues his rehab for Houston Texans

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing hopes to jog in a week as the next step of his rehab process. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee Oct. 8 and had it repaired by Dr. James Andrews on Oct. 25.
"Really looking forward to that," Cushing said about jogging. "Really, where I stand right now is just looking forward to the next step always and what's coming up and my progression. "It's been a long, long journey and I still have a lot to go, but you know, it just makes me cherish playing that much more, because when it's taken away from you, you realize how much you love it."
The Texans' defense didn't have the same bite after Cushing was lost for the season. The unit didn't allow more than 25 points in the first five games, but it happened five times in the last 11 - not including the playoffs. Cushing's absence wasn't the only issue with the defense, but not having the 2009 Defensive Rookie of the Year paired with the 2012 Defensive Player of the Year (J.J. Watt) would have been a negative influence on any team.