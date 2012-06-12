Brian Banks tries out with Chiefs; Vikings interested

Exonerated linebacker Brian Banks' whirlwind tour has taken him to Seattle, San Diego, "The Tonight Show," and beyond. On Tuesday, Banks landed in Kansas City.
Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel confirmed that Banks was set to work out for the Kansas City Chiefs after the team's first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday, before joining the Seattle Seahawks for their upcoming minicamp.
Banks accepted an invitation from the Seahawks to attend their minicamp as a tryout player, but the Chiefs could foil that by signing Banks instead. That is a long shot, but just getting to this point is a long shot for the 26-year-old Banks, who spent five years in prison while falsely accused for rape.
According to The Associated Press, Banks is expected to return to the Pacific Northwest in time for the Seahawks' practice Wednesday.
UPDATE: You might be able to add one more team to the list of those interested in Banks, according to comments that Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier gave to Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Tuesday.
"I know in talking to (general manager) Rick (Spielman) and the scouting staff, that's something we've talked about and there's a good chance that he may be coming in," Frazier said.