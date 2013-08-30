Brian Banks released by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing the linebacker, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported Friday. The team later officially announced the move along with its other cuts.
A source informed of the decision told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Banks won't be added to the Falcons' practice squad.
By now, Banks' inspirational story is well known: The former promising high school player spent five years in prison and five more on probation after being falsely accused of rape. He was signed by the Falcons this offseason, his first real shot to fulfill his NFL dream.
The 28-year-old said Thursday he had "no anxiety whatsoever" about roster cuts and was just soaking in the chance to chase his dream.
Banks entered the Falcons' preseason finale in the fourth quarter and earned two tackles. After the game, in a move that suggests he knew he'd eventually be cut, the linebacker gave a speech to the team about appreciating every moment on the football field that "had some vets on the verge of tears," Glazer reported. That Banks was given the opportunity to address the team after a game demonstrates the kind of respect he's earned among the players.
Glazer also reported that Falcons owner Arthur Blank was so impressed with Banks that the team is looking for a career opportunity to keep Banks in Atlanta in some capacity.
Banks' story has gone from tragic to inspirational. We wouldn't bet against him succeeding wherever he ultimately settles. There is no quit in that man.