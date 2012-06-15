Brian Banks isn't signed by Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday the signing of a linebacker who participated in this week's minicamp on a tryout basis. Unfortunately, it wasn't the name some fans had hoped to hear.
Many wanted the Seahawks to sign Brian Banks, a former blue-chip prospect who spent five years in prison and five years wearing an electronic tracking bracelet after accepting a plea deal on one count of forcible rape. That conviction was overturned when his accuser admitted that she had lied.
Of course, Banks' NFL dream is far from over -- he's scheduled to work out for the San Francisco 49ers on a tryout basis Monday. Even if Banks doesn't receive an offer from the 49ers, he'll be working with renowned trainer Travelle Gaines in Los Angeles later this month. Gaines is one of the top trainers in the industry and should get Banks back into football shape, enabling him to give it another go once teams open training camp in late July.
Considering how much time Banks has lost, and the training he's missed by not playing in a top college program, if he isn't with an NFL team in training camp, it would not be a surprise if a team, such as the Seahawks, carried him on their practice squad when the regular season begins.