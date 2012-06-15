Brian Banks isn't signed by Seattle Seahawks

Of course, Banks' NFL dream is far from over -- he's scheduled to work out for the San Francisco 49ers on a tryout basis Monday. Even if Banks doesn't receive an offer from the 49ers, he'll be working with renowned trainer Travelle Gaines in Los Angeles later this month. Gaines is one of the top trainers in the industry and should get Banks back into football shape, enabling him to give it another go once teams open training camp in late July.