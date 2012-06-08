Brian Banks, in San Diego, can still run sub-4.7 40

Wrongly imprisoned for rape for five years, Brian Banks is now getting a shot at the NFL. There are so many crazy, improbable aspects of the Brian Banks story, but none crazier than this: The guy has options.
Banks was invited to Seahawks minicamp on a tryout basis next week and now the San Francisco 49ers are also in the mix, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, but it's unclear if he'll be there considering how he keeps working out for other teams including the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs were were also reported to be interested.
The Chargersare worked him out on Friday where coach Norv Turner said Banks showed "outstanding athleticism" and that "I certainly would not bet against him," according to U-T San Diego's Michael Gehlken.
Banks appeared on the Tonight Show earlier this week, and the cynical among us might wonder if NFL teams are using Banks for positive public relations. (Banks also taped this video with Pete Carroll for his WinForever.com website.)
Then we listen to Banks talk and we are no longer cynical. He said the tryout for Seattle was the best day of his life other than when his innocence was declared. And it's not like he can't play any football.
The Seattle Times notes that the prospective linebacker ran under a 4.7-second 40-yard dash in Seattle. That's not blazing, but it's not bad at all.
Maybe, just maybe, this crazy story will continue into training camp.