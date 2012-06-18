Brian Banks begins tryout with San Francisco 49ers

Brian Banks' national tour in search of an NFL job continued Monday when he began a workout with the San Francisco 49ers.
Banks will take part in a three-day rookie minicamp with the 49ers, likely working with the team as an inside linebacker, according to The Sacramento Bee.
Banks, 26, took part in a two-day minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks last week. He's also had workouts with the San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Around the League spoke with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about Banks' journey following a five-year prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit. Carroll said Banks has a "chance" to make it to Seahawks camp.
"The baseline of his conditioning right now, he's big enough, he's got the body to have a chance, he moves OK, we can see all that," Carroll said at an event publicizing the NFL's "Play 60" initiative. "Now we have to see if he can get stronger, and quicker and faster in the next month and a half, which is a very difficult challenge for him.
"But we'll take a look at him just before we go to camp and make a decision (on) whether we will bring him in."
Banks will begin working out with well-known trainer Travelle Gaines at the end of this week. If he can prove himself to be in NFL shape by this time next month, don't be surprised if a team takes a training-camp flier on him.