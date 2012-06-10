Brian Banks accepts Seahawks minicamp invite

Brian Banks is looking to be more than just a human-interest story. He wants to play in the NFL, and the Seattle Seahawks remain a very real option.
Banks has accepted the Seahawks' offer for a formal tryout during their upcoming minicamp, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.
Banks' agent confirmed his client will fly to Kansas City for a workout with the Chiefs on Monday before returning to Seattle to take part in their mandatory minicamp.
The Seahawks confirmed to NFL.com that Banks will not be a part of their 90-man roster, but will participate on a tryout basis.
Banks had a private workout at the Seahawks' practice facility last Thursday. Seattle coach Pete Carroll offered him the minicamp invite at that point, though Banks didn't immediately give an answer.
Banks, 26, was a former blue-chip high school prospect who spent five years in prison after accepting a plea deal on one count of forcible rape. Following his release from prison, Banks had to register as a sex offender and wear an electronic tracking bracelet. Banks' conviction was overturned last month after his accuser admitted she lied.
Carroll had recruited Banks to play at USC before his arrest and subsequent incarceration.