Brett Favre to join 'NFL AM' to talk tornado relief effort

After capping his 20-year NFL career in 2010, Brett Favre happily returned to his beloved stomping grounds in Mississippi.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback now resides in Oak Grove, just west of Hattiesburg, a region that was rocked by twisters on Feb. 10. There were no reported deaths from the third natural disaster to hit the area in 11 years, but property damage is steep as relief efforts get underway.
Favre will join "NFL AM" on Monday at 6 a.m. ET, live from Hattiesburg, to share his personal account of that community-wide rebuilding project.
The former Green Bay Packers star currently works as an unpaid offensive coordinator for the Oak Grove High School football team. Favre talked last week about seeing the school's athletic facilities scattered by the tornadoes.
"They're gone now, just a mangled mess," he said. "The baseball field is just destroyed. (Oak Grove) was hit the hardest. We have nothing."
Favre is now part of a team hoping to turn nothing into something, and we'll hear from him Monday on NFL Network.